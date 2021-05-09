Six more die of COVID-19, 361 new cases reported

Islamabad : Another six confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory and Rawalpindi district have lost their lives due to the illness in the last 24 hours taking death toll from the region to 1,615 while 361 new patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken total number of patients so far registered from the region to 100,518.

District Health Officer ICT Dr. Muhammad Zaeem Zia informed ‘The News’ on Saturday that out of 211,578 persons scheduled for vaccination from the federal capital, as many as 170,157 persons have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till May 6.

According to details, four patients died of COVID-19 from the federal capital and two from Rawalpindi in the last 24 hours while 270 new patients have been reported from ICT and 91 from Rawalpindi district.

Death of another four COVID-19 patients from the federal capital in the last 24 hours has taken death toll from ICT to 706 while two more deaths caused by COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district has taken death toll from the district to 909.

The total number of confirmed patients so far reported from the federal capital has reached 77,684 of which 65,977 patients have recovered. The number of active cases from the federal capital has got to 11,001 on Saturday.

Confirmation of 91 patients positive for COVID-19 from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally to 22,834 of which 20533 patients have recovered.

On Saturday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,392 of which 98 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,294 were in home isolation.