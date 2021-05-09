25 new sports complexes planned in Punjab in next financial year

LAHORE : Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti chaired a high profile meeting to review Annual Development Programme of Punjab Sports Department at National Hockey Stadium the other day.

Secretary Youth Affairs and Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani, Director Admin Javed Chohan and other officials attended the meeting. Secretary Sports Punjab Fuad Hashim Rabbani gave a detailed briefing regarding the sports schemes of the province.

During the meeting, a huge amount of Rs 9 billion has been proposed for the completion of sports schemes of next financial year. Similarly, funds have also been proposed for 77 current and 80 new sports schemes.

Addressing the meeting, Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti said that 25 new tehsil Sports complexes have been proposed in the next financial year. “A proposal to build Sports Arenas in Jhang and Chiniot has also been floated. A Youth Center and Hostel will be built in Lahore in the next Annual Development Programme”.

Rai Taimoor further said that funds have been allocated for the upgradation of the stadium for SAF Games 2023. “The upgradation of Nishtar Park Sports Complex and astro-turf of National Hockey Stadium is also part of our planning for the next financial year. The construction of a High Performance Center at National Hockey Stadium has also been proposed,” he informed.

“The construction of Punjab Olympic Village at Rakh Chhabeel, Lahore has also been proposed. As many as 73 soft sports grounds have been prepared while 100 more soft sports grounds will be completed till June 2021”.

He informed that a proposal for the construction of swimming pools at Divisional Headquarter level in Punjab has also been floated. Moreover, the construction of sports hostel in Gojra has also been proposed for the promotion of hockey.

Punjab Minister for Sports Rai Taimoor said the Punjab Sports Department is utilizing all resources for the growth of sports culture among the young generation and the provision of top standard sports facilities to budding players of the province.

“We are striving hard to provide best sports facilities to our talented male and female players across the province. The sports culture will further flourish in the province after the completion of proposed sports schemes”.

Punjab Minister for Sports and Youth Affairs Rai Taimoor Khan Bhatti vowed to take sports to new heights in Punjab. “The prevailing COVID-19 pandemic has thwarted our sports activities for the time being and we will resume our full-fledged sports activities and events after the reduction of coronavirus threats,” he said in a confident mode.