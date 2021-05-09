Expensive education

In our country, only privileged students can afford higher education in renowned private education institutions. Many students are forced to discontinue their education because they don’t have enough money to finance their education. Higher education has become a luxury.

It is shocking that our government hasn’t taken any action in this regard. In our country, more than 22 million children are out of school. One of the reasons for this shockingly high number is that colleges and schools are becoming more unaffordable.

Rimsha Shafi-ur-Rehman

Karachi