Sun May 09, 2021
Covid-19 crisis

Newspost

 
May 9, 2021

On Friday (May 7), the country reported 120 Covid-19 deaths. Every day, more than 4,000 new cases are being reported. Even though the number of cases is increasing, many people are still not following SOPs.

The government should take strict action against those who are flouting SOPs.

Sharifa M Essa

Turbat

