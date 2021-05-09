Kamala Harris walks political tightrope in US border role

WASHINGTON: US vice presidents always yearn for a chance to share the spotlight, but when Kamala Harris got put in charge of the Mexico border mess, she might have been forgiven for secretly wishing she could return to the shadows.

Certainly the job is a high-profile opportunity to escape the notorious frustrations of being White House number two.

On Friday it was Harris -- not her boss, President Joe Biden -- who held a virtual meeting with Mexican President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

"We thank President Biden for naming you to lead all things related to migration," Lopez Obrador said. And in early June, it will be Harris making an official visit to Mexico and Guatemala, likely beating Biden’s first trip abroad (to Europe) by about a week.