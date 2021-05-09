MMBL outlook positive: PACRA

KARACHI: Pakistan Credit Rating Agency (PACRA) has recently declared a ‘Positive Outlook’ for Pakistan’s largest digital bank, Mobilink Microfinance Bank Limited (MMBL), a statement said on Saturday.

MMBL has registered an extraordinary feat of being the only bank in Pakistan – microfinance or commercial – to secure a “Positive Outlook” credit rating from PACRA in its latest Credit Rating Assessments for the banking sector.

The bank had also achieved a milestone in the fourth quarter of 2020 through PACRA assessment by being the only microfinance bank in the industry to register a “Stable” outlook, as well as to have not been listed on the agency’s watchlist.

In the latest assessment, MMBL continues to remain outside of PACRA’s watchlist and has carried forward its A1/A rating for short-term /long-term credit profile from the previous quarter.