SECP organises webinar

ISLAMABAD: The Securities and Exchange Commission of Pakistan’s (SECP) Innovation Office, in collaboration with the National Incubation Center (NIC), held another webinar titled “An Overview of Growth Enterprise Board”, a statement said on Saturday.

The session was focused on providing awareness regarding the Growth Enterprise Market (GEM), which serves as a second-tier board at the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) for the listing and trading of equity securities, it added.

As an alternative to the main board of PSX, GEM allows both SMEs and large-cap companies to raise equity capital from eligible investors and provides a platform for companies to avail of low-cost financing.

The participants were provided a comprehensive overview of the regulatory regime of GEM Board, which aims at facilitating small and medium-sized companies in capital formation and promote ease of doing business in the country.