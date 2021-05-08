Islamabad Police introduces result oriented initiatives

ISLAMABAD: To make the federal capital police department active and be on its feet instead of sitting on its butt, the new Inspector-General of Police, Qazi Jamil-ur-Rehman, has introduced a series of result-oriented initiatives.

The interesting factor in the whole exercise is that now the Islamabad Police is also trying to become more active on social media and using the medium as a tool for monitoring and efficiency enhancement.

Though not many in the city may be aware of the on-line services being offered to them for filing their complaints and resolving their grievances but still the feedback being received against these initiatives sound pretty encouraging, prompting one to think about creating awareness about these things at a mass scale.

Now an aggrieved person need not walk right the way to the nearest or the concerned police station to get one’s complaint registered in person. What one needs now is simply access to a computer with an internet facility, tap into the latest helplines and grievance cells created by the Inspector-General of Police of Islamabad and submit one’s grievance(s).

As an ambition, the IGP has decided to re-examine the premise of the Training Policy of the federal capital police which does meet the standard of policing as prime police of the country. The police boss reframed the training policy within the available resources to shape the Federal Police energetic, well-organized and honest, gauging the police as lethargic, dishonest, irresponsible, and mistreatment their offices.

The policing experts say the police need retuning to show a positive impact on society, a report indicated.

The IGP believes that the ‘Thana Culture’ could be abolished by appointing Moharrars and station house officers (SHOs) through determining their inner personality by passing them through interviews and tests but how their inner dishonesty be treated or overhauled. The police chief wants to provide funds directly to the police station. He desires to appoint a Police Guide for innocent people to provide them justice as well as the ‘right way’ to get the right decisions. He is also well aware of the fact that the police are its self ‘unguided’ and could not get the right direction to deliver their duties with honesty.

IGP Islamabad has restructured the formation of ‘Investigation Wing’ of the Capital Police with the strength of an SSP (Investigation), two Superintendents of Police (SsP) and skilled officers connoisseurs in the investigation jobs. The Investigation Wing would be fully equipped with the latest technology and means of investigation. The Wing would use technology as SMS Alert System to update the complainants regarding the investigation stages of their cases.

Qazi Jamil introduced ‘Free Registration of FIR and registered 454 unregistered pending cases with different police stations.

The IGP introduced E-Police Desk to facilitating immediate relief to the general public through using latest electronic capabilities, has set up separate kiosks to provide instant and direct facilities. As many as 100 people could be facilitated in a day through E-Police Desks.

The police chief has initiated an online appointment system (OLAS) for the traffic department and has provided facilities for traffic licensing to 20,163 people, said in the report.

Launching Smart Driving License System (SDLS), 24310 Smart Driving Licenses based on the latest technology, have been issued during the last three months.

To keep aware of the latest traffic situation on different roads, an SMS Alert system has brought in.

E-Challan system has been established in Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) with the help of the Safe City Project. The drivers involved in traffic violence have given fine tickets.

A campaign has been launched as ‘Road Safety’ against traffic violators. Over 90,000 drivers were fined on traffic violations, while to avoid road accidents, Speed Checking Cameras have installed on various sensitive roads of Islamabad.

Another drive has instigated against illegal parking and tinted glasses and got significant attainments.

Liaison between public and police has created through different approach and relation between them have developed by constituting Reconciliation Committees on police station level and achieved a positive result.

But, the people dealing with the police affairs believe that change in police behaviour and working should reflect through the general public, not by the narrative of top police hierarchy as their claims but the people want to witness the Islamabad police as “The Best”.