82 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 82 patients died from COVID-19 while another 1,995 new cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
Of these 82 deaths, 37 were reported from Lahore alone taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,649 in the district alone. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 8,891 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 314,517 in the province.
As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, total 4,704,424 tests have been conducted in the province while 264,647 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the province so far.