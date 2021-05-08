close
Sat May 08, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

82 more die from corona in Punjab

National

OC
Our Correspondent
May 8, 2021

LAHORE: Around 82 patients died from COVID-19 while another 1,995 new cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of these 82 deaths, 37 were reported from Lahore alone taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,649 in the district alone. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 8,891 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 314,517 in the province.

As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, total 4,704,424 tests have been conducted in the province while 264,647 COVID-19 patients have recovered in the province so far.

Latest News

More From Pakistan