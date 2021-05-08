Eight killed in Mansehra, Kohistan road accidents

MANSEHRA: Eight persons were killed and two others injured in separate road accidents in Mansehra and Kohistan districts on Friday.

Police officials said a speeding truck rammed into a pickup vehicle in the Ichrian Interchange on the Hazara Expressway, leaving five persons injured seriously. They added that the Rescue 1122 personnel shifted the injured to the King Abdullah Teaching Hospital (KATH) where doctors pronounced Muhammad Arsalan of Haripur, Assad Ali, his friend, both from Chakwal (Punjab) and another person as dead.

Muhammad Khursheed of Abbottabad sustained serious injuries in the incident and doctors referred him to the Ayub Medical Complex Hospital Abbottabad. In another road mishap, four people were killed when a Dasu-bound car plunged into a ravine near Diamer-Bhasha dam on Karakoram Highway in Upper Kohistan.

The dead were identified as Assadullah, Muhammad Khursheed, Haji Rehmat and Sanaullah, all residents of Darel area of Diamer in Gilgit Baltistan. Assar Khan received injuries in the accident and was shifted to a nearby hospital.