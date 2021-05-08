close
Sat May 08, 2021
May 8, 2021

Patient pensioners

Newspost

 
May 8, 2021

This refers to the letter ‘Old pensioners’ (May 7) by M Sharafat Ali Zia. It is true that old pensioners solely depend on their pensions. These people don’t have the ability to start a side business for extra money. At present, the country is under the grips of a high inflation rate. Many pensioners are unable to cover their expenses. Time after time, they have requested the government to pay attention to their miseries and increase their pensions. However, it seems that their pleas always fall on deaf ears.

The prices of essential commodities are rising rapidly. It’s time the government increased pensions so that old pensioners are able to live their lives with dignity.

Yasira Mansoor

Makran

