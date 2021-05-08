ANF foils three bids to smuggle drugs

The Anti-Narcotics Force foiled a bid to smuggle Hashish from Karachi to Denmark on Friday. According to an ANF spokesperson, the ANF Korangi police station conducted a raid on a tip-off at a courier company’s office and recovered 410 grams of high quality hashish from a parcel booked for Denmark. He added that the drug was hidden in eight trouser belts.

Similarly, an ANF team of the Korangi police station foiled another smuggling bid of drugs from a courier company’s office, seizing 1.3 kilograms of high quality heroin. The spokesperson said the heroin was concealed in dry fruits and the parcel was booked for Canada. The ANF Hyderi police recovered 99 kilograms of high quality hashish from a car intercepted on the Hyderabad highway and arrested one suspect, Abdul Ghani.