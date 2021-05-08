Police directed to help Customs to curb smuggling

LAHORE:Inspector General of Police Punjab Inam Ghani has said that joint operations of police and Customs teams should be carried out to eradicate smuggling across the province.

He expressed these views while presiding over a meeting held at the Central Police Office here on Friday regarding providing assistance of the police force to Customs operations. The meeting was also attended by Basit Maqsood Abbasi, collector Customs and Asad Rizvi, regional director Customs Intelligence.

The IG directed the CCPO Lahore and Additional IG Special Branch to hold monthly meetings with the Customs officers to put an end to smuggling and maintain close coordination on the cases and operations registered.

He said that Additional IG Operations should write a letter to all DPOs to provide all possible police support to the Customs teams. He said a detailed report on the cases registered on complaints of Customs officials across the province and the latest status of investigation on them should be presented in the next meeting.

The IG Punjab nominated AIG Operations at the provincial level and SSP Operations Lahore at the Lahore level as the focal persons for the Customs Department and asked the Collector Customs to keep coordination with the focal persons.