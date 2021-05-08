Raja Basharat for smooth supply of essential items during lockdown

LAHORE:Provincial Law Minister Raja Basharat has directed the authorities concerned to ensure uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown, saying that the supply chain should not be affected in any way.

He gave these directions while presiding over a meeting at Civil Secretariat here on Friday. The Punjab chief secretary, secretaries of relevant departments, civil and military officials also attended the meeting.

The meeting reviewed the situation caused by corona pandemic, provision of medical facilities in hospitals, and the steps to maintain uninterrupted supply of essential items during the lockdown.

Raja Basharat said a comprehensive plan must be evolved for supply chain management during the lockdown. He maintained that non-implementation of the SOPs had led to increase in corona cases, urging people to cooperate with administration in efforts to contain the spread of coronavirus.

The chief secretary said the lockdown would be strictly enforced. He directed the Healthcare Commission to monitor the treatment of corona patients in private hospitals. He also issued instructions to the officers concerned to ensure that logistics for the supply of essential commodities and courier services operate unhindered.

The meeting also decided to present recommendations to the National Command and Operations Centre (NCOC) to exempt export-oriented and agricultural-related industries from the lockdown being enforced from May 8 to 16.

Tourism industry: Third session of Development Talks Series was held under the chairmanship of Asif Mehmood, Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism regarding Tourism Sector and Planning & Development Board. The key objective of the talk series was to bridge the gap between private and public sector before preparing and finalising ADP 2021-22.

From upcoming tourism policies, upgradation, ideas for economic growth and strategies were discussed. Experts shared their thoughts and comments on the prevailing provincial issues of tourism.

On the occasion, Advisor to Chief Minister on Tourism Asif Mehmood said that the tourism industry has a big potential in terms of employment and attraction for national and international tourists.

Punjab govt believes that GDP contribution of tourism sector can be increased with the strategic planning and inclusive budgeting and currently we are in the execution phase. Meanwhile, Secretary Archaeology & Tourism Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta visited three sites - Surru Wala Maqbara, Maqbara Ali Mardan and Nadra Begum Tomb near Hazrat Mian Mir shrine - the other day.

Ehsan Bhutta inspected various parts of Surru Wala Maqbara. He checked the standard of cleanliness at the site where new history boards have been installed while the work of lights and plantation was in progress.

He directed the staff to cultivate more Surru plants at Surru Wala Maqbara site. Secretary Archaeology & Tourism Department Punjab Ehsan Bhutta also visited Maqbara Ali Mardan Khan which was finally opened after an agreement with the Railways authorities. He issued instructions to staff concerned to illuminate the site and plant more trees in the 600m-long walkway leading towards the monument.