Jumma-tul-Wida observed with religious fervour

LAHORE:Jumma-tul-Wida, the last Friday of the holy month of Ramazan was observed with traditional religious fervour and solemnity as millions of fasting believers thronged to the mosques and prayer grounds under strict COVID-19 SOPs, seeking special blessings of The Almighty especially for the eradication of deadly COVID-19 pandemic.

The centuries-old traditions of this auspicious day has been marred by coronavirus pandemic for second consecutive year, forcing a large number of worshippers to stay out of the mosques, praying in the adjoining streets and open grounds.

The prayer leaders and Khateebs in their sermons stressed the believers to offer collective and individual repentance seeking forgiveness of The Almighty. Jumma-tul-Wida is also observed as Youm-ul-Quds by few organisations to express solidarity with oppressed Muslims of Palestine and mobilise the Ummah to work for the liberation of first Qibla of the Muslims from the occupation of Zionist regime of Israel. ISO and affiliated organisations took out a rally from Nasser Bagh to Regal Chowk to express support to the cause of Palestine’s liberation.

Security of the city including mosques, Imam bargahs and other religious places remained high alert on the eve of Jumma-tul-Wida of Ramazan. CCPO Lahore Ghulam Mahmood Dogar had issued directions to DIG Operations Lahore, SSP Operations and all the divisional SPs to ensure foolproof security arrangements and implementation of corona SOPs in the city in wake of present situation of pandemic.