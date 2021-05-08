82 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE:Around 82 patients died from COVID-19 while another 1,995 new cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Of these 82 deaths, 37 were reported from Lahore alone taking the total number of COVID-19 related deaths to 3,649 in the district alone. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare (P&SH) Department Punjab on Friday, the death toll reached 8,891 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 314,517 in the province.

3,924 FIRs registered: Lahore Police under the Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020 registered 3924 FIRs during one month and 10 days against different corona SOPs violations.

Police lodged 1595 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs including maintenance of social distance and not following timings of commercial activities whereas 2329 FIRs were registered against persons for not following the government directions to wear safety masks.

Police registered 157 FIRs last day including 95 FIRs against violation of wearing of mask and 62 FIRs on violation of corona SOPs.

10 arrested, 20 shops sealed: Lahore police arrested ten persons and sealed 20 shops on PIA Road for not wearing masks and violating corona SOPs respectively during the late night patrolling and the flag march. Meanwhile, as many as 40 persons were also arrested from inside a snooker club at Model Town Link Road for violating corona SOPs and smoking Sheesha.