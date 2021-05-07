Rs113m released for 12,233 Zakat beneficiaries

LAHORE:District Zakat and Ushr Committee Lahore has released Rs113.17 million for 12,233 beneficiaries of regular living allowance and Rs65.53 million for 545 visually impaired people.

District Zakat Officer Lahore Ali Haider Kahlon said that under the second half of the current financial year, the regular subsistence allowance of the Zakat and Ushr department would be Rs9,000 per person while the visually-impaired would receive Rs12,000 per person.

He said that the registered beneficiaries will receive a message on their mobile phone number from 8257 on which they will receive their full amount from their nearest UBL Omni Centre. No deduction will be made on the amount received. The service charges will be paid by the District Zakat and Ushr Committee itself to UBL Omni. He said that in case of any complaint or difficulty in obtaining living allowance, the District Zakat Officer Lahore could be contacted.