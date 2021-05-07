Avoid cold drinks after meal on Eid

LAHORE:Ameer Uddin Medical College & Post Graduate Medical Institute Principal Prof Dr Sardar Muhammad Al-freed Zafar has called upon the citizens to exercise special moderation in eating and drinking on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr. He added that after a full meal one must avoid cold drinks and don't forget to go for a walk even on the day of Eid.

In his exclusive talk, Prof Al-freed Zafar said that after fasting in Ramazan it is difficult to restrain oneself after an appetising scent, but with a specific schedule of one month, the stomach has become accustomed to resting for 14 to 15 hours a day and then immediately sweet and heavy food can cause harm to the body. He said that health problems can arise in response to any carelessness and overeating in the two or three days of Eid-ul-Fitr which can lead to diseases such as neurological disorders, mental weakness, high blood pressure and diabetes. He added that at the same time, the use of cold water and ice should be avoided because through precautionary measures, we can better protect our bodies and avoid going to hospitals. With regard to Eid-ul-Fitr, Prof. of Medicine Dr Tahir Siddique, Dr Muhammad Maqsood, Dr Shahid Mayo and Dr Laila Shafique and medical experts advised that the use of spicy foods, excess of pepper and salt should be avoided to remain safe from gastritis, ulcers and mental stress while diabetic patients needed to be more careful. Similarly, citizens should not consume market ice cream and cakes and eat balanced home-made food items instead of junk food from markets. In addition, if the stomach feels bloated, drink lemon water and fresh fruit juice to relieve chest pain, they added. They further advised that meat and dishes fried in oil are also harmful to human health and we should give preference to vegetables and fruits despite Eid day. They said that in the current situation of corona, the citizens are required to be more careful so that they do not have to go to the hospital under any circumstances and can stay safe at home.