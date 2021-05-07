Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid passes away

LAHORE:Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid died here Thursday after battling with COVID-19. She was sister of legendary showbiz stars Asma Abbas and Bushra Ansari.

Sumbul Shahid was popular with the fan favourite drama serial, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat. Lastly, the actress appeared in the drama serial Nand, alongside Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others.