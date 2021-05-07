close
Fri May 07, 2021
OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid passes away

Lahore

OC
Our Correspondent
May 7, 2021

LAHORE:Veteran actress Sumbul Shahid died here Thursday after battling with COVID-19. She was sister of legendary showbiz stars Asma Abbas and Bushra Ansari.

Sumbul Shahid was popular with the fan favourite drama serial, Dolly Ki Ayegi Baraat. Lastly, the actress appeared in the drama serial Nand, alongside Shahroz Shabzwari, Minal Khan, Ijaz Aslam and others.

