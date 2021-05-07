close
Fri May 07, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 7, 2021

3 SHOs suspended, five transferred

Islamabad

OCC
Our crime correspondent
May 7, 2021

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Thursday suspended three station house officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police due to poor performance, following public complaints.

According to a notification issued here, Inspector Rasheed Ahmed (PS Tarnol), Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar (PS I-9) and Sub-Inspector Noor Ullah (PS Ramna) were placed under suspension and closed to Rescue 15.

Meanwhile, in another notification Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir has transferred and posted five SHOs with immediate effect.

Inspector Asjad Mehmood has been transferred to police station (PS) Tarnol, while Sub-Inspector Adeel Shaukat Ali was given the charge of PS Industrial Area.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif Ali would perform their duties at PS Karachi Company, replacing Sub-Inspector Bilal Ahmed who was transferred and posted to Rescue 15. Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman was deputed at Ramna Police station as acting station house officer.

Latest News

More From Islamabad