3 SHOs suspended, five transferred

Islamabad : Deputy Inspector General of Police (Operations) Afzaal Ahmed Kausar on Thursday suspended three station house officers (SHOs) of Islamabad police due to poor performance, following public complaints.

According to a notification issued here, Inspector Rasheed Ahmed (PS Tarnol), Sub-Inspector Muhammad Iqbal Gujjar (PS I-9) and Sub-Inspector Noor Ullah (PS Ramna) were placed under suspension and closed to Rescue 15.

Meanwhile, in another notification Senior-Superintendent of Police (Operations) Dr Syed Mustafa Tanvir has transferred and posted five SHOs with immediate effect.

Inspector Asjad Mehmood has been transferred to police station (PS) Tarnol, while Sub-Inspector Adeel Shaukat Ali was given the charge of PS Industrial Area.

Similarly, Sub-Inspector Muhammad Asif Ali would perform their duties at PS Karachi Company, replacing Sub-Inspector Bilal Ahmed who was transferred and posted to Rescue 15. Sub-Inspector Akhtar Zaman was deputed at Ramna Police station as acting station house officer.