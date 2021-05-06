Missing Persons Commission disposes of 5,536 cases till April 30

ISLAMABAD: The Missing Persons Commission has disposed of 5,543 cases upto April 30, 2021 as per monthly progress report released by Secretary (ColoED) on cases of alleged enforced disappearances for the month of April 2021.

A total number of 7,802 cases were received by the Missing Persons Commission upto March 2021. During April 2021, 71 more cases were received by the Commission and total numbers of cases reached 7,873.

The Missing Persons Commission disposed of 330 cases in April 2021 and thus total disposal of Missing Persons cases upto April 2021 is 5,536 and balance as on April 30, 2021 is 2,337. The Missing Persons Commission, in the month of April 2021, has 477 hearings, 173 in Islamabad and 304 in Quetta.

Missing Persons Commission Chairman Justice (R) Javed Iqbal, and other members of Commission have disposed of 5,536 cases upto April 30, 2021.

The relatives of missing persons have lauded the efforts of Chairman Missing Persons Commission Justice (R) Javed Iqbal and other honourable members of Missing Persons Commission for taking personal interest in locating their near and dear ones.

Justice (R) Javed Iqbal is serving Missing Persons Commission in an honorary capacity and is drawing no salary and availing other facilities which are admissible as per law.