Moazzam to raise return of Pak students with FCDO

LONDON: High Commissioner Moazzam Ahmad Khan has pledged to take up the issue of return of Pakistani students studying in various UK institutions of higher learning with the UK’s Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO).

He made the commitment during a “virtual Khuli Kutchehri” with representatives of the Pakistani community in the UK at the Pakistan High Commission in London on Tuesday, according to a press release issued on Wednesday.

Community members from all walks of life availed the opportunity to hold one-on-one interaction with the High Commissioner, apprise him of their issues and challenges and provide useful feedback. In addition to senior officials of the High Commission, consuls general heading Pakistan consulates in Birmingham, Manchester, Bradford and Glasgow also participated virtually. The High Commissioner issued instructions to officials to address resolvable issues instantaneously. He gave assurances that matters warranting the attention of authorities back in Pakistan would be brought to their notice for an early disposal.

The virtual Kutchehris provide a useful mechanism for direct feedback of the diaspora to the heads of mission on the quality of services being extended.

The Tuesday event was the fourth virtual Kutchehri arranged by the High Commission. In addition

to the outreach by the High Commission, consulates have also held virtual Kutchehris in the recent past.