Gogi Butt, 12 others arrested

LAHORE:Lahore police arrested Gogi Butt and 12 other criminals after the police encounter in the limits of Mustafa Town police station on Wednesday.

Mustafa Town police registered a case against Gogi and 12 others under Sections 7ATA, Punjab Arms Ordinance, 337H(2), 149, 148, 216 and 353 PPC, on the complaint of Inspector Mazhar Iqbal of CIA Iqbal Town.

According to details, CIA Iqbal Town police was informed that some hardened criminals were present at the dera of Gogi Butt in Canal View Society, Mustafa Town. Police raided the dera of Gogi Butt who along with his accomplices offered resistance and opened straight fire at the cops. However, the cops escaped unhurt. The raiding team managed to arrest Gogi Butt and his accomplices. The arrested criminals, who were wanted by the police in different cases including murders, were shifted to Ichhra police lockup.