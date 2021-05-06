Rangers, CTD arrest four SRA terrorists

The Rangers and the Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) of the Sindh police in a joint raid arrested four alleged terrorists belonging to a nationalist party of Sindh and found arms and ammunition on them.

According to the CTD spokesperson, the joint raid was conducted in the Gulistan-e-Jauhar area where four terrorists, namely Sajjad Ali Channa, Mohsin Raza Channa, Naushad Ali and Aslam Baig, were arrested with hand grenades, arms and ammunition.

The suspects allegedly belonged to the Asghar Shah, alias Sajjad Shah, group of the Sindh Revolutionary Army (SRA) and were involved in the recent attacks on Rangers mobiles and posts, said the spokesperson, adding that the arrested men had also admitted to their involvement in several cases.

The spokesperson said the suspects killed Nasarullah Pathan along with his companions on March 2020 and injured Inspector Amir Riaz on February 2020. The spokesperson stated that they were also involved in various terrorist activities under the command of SRA commander Asghar Shah.