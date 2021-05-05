Two swindlers in police uniform arrested

FAISALABAD: Rail Bazaar police arrested two swindlers in police uniform while extorting money from the shopkeepers. A police spokesman said on Tuesday that police received complaint that two police officials were demanding money from some shopkeepers under the guise of their checking.

On this complaint, a police team headed by ASI Amir Lodhi reached the spot and nabbed two swindlers, Muzammal Shah, a resident of Rachna Town-III, Sitiana Road and Sajjad Ahmad, a resident of Tariqabad. Both accused were in police uniforms and using wireless set to deceive the people and extorting money. Further investigation was underway.