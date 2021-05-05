Wapda engineers call off protest

LAHORE: Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE), on Tuesday, has called off its protest following the assurance given by the Wapda authorities about the acceptance of their demands.

A nation-wide peaceful protest was launched earlier this week by Wapda engineers, wearing black ribbons at work places on the call of Welfare Association of Wapda Engineers (WAWE).

Protesting engineers demanded recognition of legal status of WAWE by Wapda authority. condemned what they called unlawful explanation of the Secretary General by the Director (Labour & Welfare) Wapda.

They also demanded approval of Technical Allowance for Wapda Engineers @ 1.5 times basic pay at par with various Provincial and Federal Departments. During protest, the Chairman Wapda took notice of the situation and instructed the representatives of the Wapda Authority to listen and resolve the genuine issues of Wapda engineers.

The representatives of the Authority called the Central Executive Committee (CEC) of WAWE for negotiations which was accepted by the CEC, WAWE to honour the positive gesture of Chairman Wapda.

Different rounds of discussions took place between WAWE’s representatives and representatives of Wapda Authority and finally it was mutually agreed that the Authority will accept the Wapda Engineers’ right of association and accordingly the legal status of WAWE is recognised by the Authority and other genuine demands.