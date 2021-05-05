New examples of public service set: CM Usman Buzdar

LAHORE:Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said new examples of public service have been set by the PTI government as no corruption scandal was surfaced during the two-and-a-half year tenure. Talking to parliamentarians at his office, the chief minister said that the government would continue to introduce institutional reforms under the leadership of PM Imran Khan.

Each day started with a new corruption story in the past and resources were mercilessly employed for personal projection by the past rulers, he regretted and indicated that not a single scandal of the PTI government had surfaced. The past rulers mercilessly squandered public money and people faced the consequences of maladministration, he added. He said the resistance to the electronic voting system showed fears of the gang remain involved in rigging.

The former rulers were opposing transparent elections as it would put an end to their political career, he added. Rigging was their strategy while the electronic voting system will ensure electoral transparency and no one would raise a finger at electoral results, added the chief minister. Those who met the chief minister include Special Assistant to the PM on Food Security Jamshed Iqbal Cheema, Provincial Livestock Minister Sardar Hasnain Bahadur Dareshak, MNAs Raja Riaz Ahmed, Haji Imtiaz Ahmed and MPAs Shahab Uddin Khan, Adil Pervaiz, Abdul Rehman Khan, Malik Asad Khokhar, Tariq Tarar, Rai Hassan Nawaz and Tahir Bashir Cheema.

Meanwhile, PML-N MPA Muhammad Ghayas-ud-Din called on the chief minister and apprised him of the problems of his constituency. The chief minister assured of solving the problems adding that assembly members are his companions. I take the parliamentarians along and respect of the parliamentarians is my respect, he stated.

The CM said the rejected elements have no future. The rejected politicians are striving to secure their political prospects but to no avail, he continued. The people have rejected the corrupt politicians that had set world records of corruption in their respective tenures and the people have also not forgotten the loot and plunder of the past. Every mafia will be defeated under the leadership of PM Imran Khan, concluded the CM.

Seeks report: The chief minister has sought a report from RPO DG Khan about an incident of “Vani” of two girls in Muzaffargarh and directed to arrest the accused.The police recovered the girls and a case had also been registered.The police arrested two accused and raids were being conducted to nab the remaining ones, said a handout issued here Tuesday.