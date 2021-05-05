Tailors refusing work in run-up to Eid

Rawalpindi: As Eid is approaching fast, it has become a trying time for customers to convince tailors to accept their orders and deliver them in time for the festive occasion.

The tailoring process is difficult, from buying the fabric to getting it stitched. Finding out tailors to make their festive dresses is now a hard nut to crack for customers especially in the second half of the month of Ramazan.

The tailors have to follow a tight delivery schedule due to which they increase their working hours so that they can cater to the surge in demand and deliver finished products on time. Intikhab Alam, a customer, said, “I immediately bought stuff after getting my monthly salary but the tailors are not ready to accept my order.”

Many customers now look for ready-made dresses that according to them give more fashionable and attractive look.

Muzamil Khan, a customer, said “I cannot always find a readymade dress of my own choice, but I still prefer to avoid the hassles of going to a tailor. It is convenient and easy to buy ready-to-wear dresses on Eid.”