Two bodies found, one killed

SUKKUR: Two bodies, including a missing child of Bhirya city and a woman from Khairpur, were recovered from two different places, while a shopkeeper was killed in a firing incident.
Reports said the body of a nine-year-old missing boy, Sameer Kalhoro, was recovered from a banana orchard near Bhirya city in Naushahro Feroze, who was allegedly missing for the past five days from his village. The body was shifted to a local hospital for medico-legal formalities, while the parents of the child protested and demanded the arrest of killers. Meanwhile, the body of a missing woman was recovered from a local well near Setharija in Khairpur. In another incident, some unidentified armed motorcyclists shot dead a shopkeeper Mir Chandio in Mero Khan in Qamber.