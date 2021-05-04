22 more die from corona in Punjab

LAHORE: Around 22 patients died from COVID-19 and 2,040 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the death toll reached 8,572 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 306,929 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,307 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,639,082 in the province. After 8,572 fatalities and recovery of a total of 253,687 patients, including 3,654 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 44,670 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.