22 more die from corona in Punjab

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
LAHORE: Around 22 patients died from COVID-19 and 2,040 positive cases were confirmed in Punjab during the last 24 hours. According to report issued by Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department (P&SHD) on Monday, the death toll reached 8,572 in Punjab, while confirmed cases became 306,929 in the province. As per the spokesperson for Corona Monitoring Room at P&SHD, 16,307 tests have been conducted in the last 24 hours, which raised the total number of tests to 4,639,082 in the province. After 8,572 fatalities and recovery of a total of 253,687 patients, including 3,654 recoveries in the last 24 hours, so far, 44,670 active cases still remain, who are either isolated at homes or under treatment in hospitals.