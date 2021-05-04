Punjab CS accused of humiliating elected representatives

MULTAN: Provincial Parliamentary Secretary information and Culture MPA Nadeem Qureshi Monday accused Punjab Chief Secretary of humiliating elected representatives.

Talking to reporters, he rejected the statement of the CS against Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan and said the CS hurriedly issued a sweeping statement against Dr Firdos before deeply probing the matter. He said the SC demonstrated irresponsibility, saying that if the CS wanted to do politics, he should resign and contest elections.

Nadeem said Dr Firdous was on official duty and it was her right to ask the administration about things. He said Assistant Commissioner (AC) Sialkot misbehaved with the public representative and it was highly condemnable act. The MPA said humiliation of the public representative would not be tolerated. He said the CS and the AC have exceeded their constitutional and legal powers. He demanded the Punjab Chief Minister to remove the CS from his office immediately. He said PML-N leader Maryam Nawaz was trying to flare up the situation against the PTI.