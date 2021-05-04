Food prices

Since the beginning of Ramazan, the price of everything has increased up to 20 to 60 percent. Dairy products are being sold at exponentially high prices. A kilogramme of yogurt is being sold at up to Rs160. It is important to mention that the government-approved rate for a kilogramme of yogurt is Rs100.

The relevant authorities must ensure that all essential commodities are being sold at approved rates.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub