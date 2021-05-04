Food prices

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web appGot it!
Since the beginning of Ramazan, the price of everything has increased up to 20 to 60 percent. Dairy products are being sold at exponentially high prices. A kilogramme of yogurt is being sold at up to Rs160. It is important to mention that the government-approved rate for a kilogramme of yogurt is Rs100.
The relevant authorities must ensure that all essential commodities are being sold at approved rates.
Zohaib Ahmed
Hub