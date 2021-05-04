close
Tue May 04, 2021

Food prices

Newspost

 
Since the beginning of Ramazan, the price of everything has increased up to 20 to 60 percent. Dairy products are being sold at exponentially high prices. A kilogramme of yogurt is being sold at up to Rs160. It is important to mention that the government-approved rate for a kilogramme of yogurt is Rs100.

The relevant authorities must ensure that all essential commodities are being sold at approved rates.

Zohaib Ahmed

Hub

