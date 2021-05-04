close
Tue May 04, 2021
e-thenews E-PAPER
Advertisement
Can't connect right now! retry

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!

add The News to homescreen

tap to bring up your browser menu and select 'Add to homescreen' to pin the The News web app

Got it!
OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

UAE envoy calls on PAF chief

Karachi

OC
Our Correspondent
May 4, 2021

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of the air staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his office on Saturday.

The spokesman said the visiting dignitary congratulated the air chief on assuming the command of the PAF. He also assured of cooperation and support in all spheres of collaboration between the two countries and their air forces.

The air chief said Pakistan and the UAE had deep-rooted religious, cultural and historical bonds, which were manifested through strong cooperation between the UAE Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force. Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.

Latest News

More From Karachi