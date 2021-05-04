UAE envoy calls on PAF chief

Ambassador of the United Arab Emirates Hamad Obaid Ibrahim Al-Zaabi called on Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu, chief of the air staff, Pakistan Air Force, in his office on Saturday.

The spokesman said the visiting dignitary congratulated the air chief on assuming the command of the PAF. He also assured of cooperation and support in all spheres of collaboration between the two countries and their air forces.

The air chief said Pakistan and the UAE had deep-rooted religious, cultural and historical bonds, which were manifested through strong cooperation between the UAE Air Force and the Pakistan Air Force. Various matters of mutual interests and bilateral cooperation were also discussed in the meeting.