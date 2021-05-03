8 more die from COVID-19 from ICT, 473 cases in twin cities

ISLAMABAD: Another eight confirmed patients of coronavirus illness, COVID-19 from Islamabad Capital Territory have died of the illness though the virus has not claimed any life from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours while another 473 patients have been tested positive for COVID-19 from the twin cities that has taken total number of patients so far registered from the region to well over 98,000.

It is important that the population in Rawalpindi district witnessed a day without reporting of COVID-19 death on Sunday after 15 days. To date, a total of 691 patients have died of the illness from the federal capital and 889 from Rawalpindi. As many as 1,580 patients belonging to the twin cities have lost their lives due to COVID-19.

Data collected by ‘The News’ on Sunday reveals that confirmation of 473 new patients from ICT and Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours has taken tally from the region to 98,100.

According to details, as many as 394 new patients have been reported from ICT in the last 24 hours taking the tally to 75,892 of which 62,959 patients have recovered. The number of active cases of the disease from the federal capital was recorded as 12,242 on Sunday.

Meanwhile, 79 new patients have been reported from Rawalpindi district in the last 24 hours that has taken the total number of patients so far registered from the district to 22,208 of which 19,707 patients have recovered from the illness.

On Sunday, the number of active cases from the district was recorded as 1,612 of which 92 patients were undergoing treatment at the healthcare facilities in the district while 1,520 were in home isolation.