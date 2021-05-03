Pak-Iran-Afghan border: Inward pedestrian crossing banned

By Our correspondents

ISLAMABAD/LAHORE: The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) on Sunday decided to temporarily suspend incoming pedestrian movement at overland border crossings with Afghanistan and Iran to restrain import of any new mutation of the coronavirus.

"The current policy of land border management with Afghanistan and Iran has been reviewed to ensure regulated inbound pedestrian movement and effective management of COVID protocols at border terminals (BTS)," read the statement issued by the NCOC.

The revised policy will be effective from midnight May 4-5 till midnight May 19-20. The policy will only be applicable to inbound pedestrians with no effect on the existing cargo/trade (bilateral/Afghan Transit Trade) movement.

According to the NCOC statement, border terminals will remain open for seven days a week.

"Employment strength of LEAs/health staff at BTs will be increased for implementation of testing protocols and to control high traffic density," read the statement.

The coronavirus monitoring body said inbound pedestrian movement would cease with effect from midnight May 4-5 with the exception of Pakistani nationals in Afghanistan and Iran who desire to return to their country and in extreme medical emergency cases etc. It also said that all outbound pedestrian movement is permissible.

Highlighting the testing and quarantining protocols, the NCOC said inbound pedestrians will undergo rapid antigen test (RAT). Positive cases (for Pakistani nationals only) will be shifted to nearby quarantine facilities. "Inbound pedestrian with Afghan exemptions will also undergo RAT testing at BTs. Positive cases, if any, will be reverted back to Afghanistan," read the NCOC statement.

It also said that thermal scanning for all drivers and co-drivers will be carried out on arrival at the BTs. Symptomatic cases will undergo RAT testing, positive cases will be dealt with as per the described procedure.

According to latest data by the NCOC, 113 more people died of coronavirus infection across the country during the last 24 hours. Data showed that 4,414 new positive cases were reported in the country after conducting the tests of 45,275 people during the same period. The positivity ratio remained 9.74 percent.

Corona situation is still critical in Punjab, while smart lockdown is also imposed in several areas of Karachi to curb the spread of the infections. Keeping in view the growing cases, the federal and provincial governments have decided to strictly ensure restrictions on movement during the 10 days of Eid. Violation of standard operation procedures (SOPs) was also observed during lockdown on weekend in different parts of the country.

The vaccination process for citizens above the age of 40 years is also starting today (Monday).

Meanwhile, Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid dispelled the rumours regarding circulation of Brazilian and South African variants of coronavirus in Punjab, saying that no such variants are found so far.

“Punjab has gene sequencing facility. Our microbiologists have confirmed that 90 percent of virus circulation is of UK origin and 10 percent virus is of Wuhan origin. However, the National Institute of Health (NIH) has confirmed presence of two cases of these origins. One patient is from Islamabad and the other is from Mianwali. Contact tracing of these two were initiated and presence of virus in other people was not confirmed,” she said while addressing a press conference here on Sunday.

The minister also rejected the rumours on lack of efficacy of our vaccine on British variant. “We are using some of world’s best vaccines,” she added.

The minister said Punjab has a system of gene sequencing in place. “In the central lab of the Primary and Secondary Healthcare Department, micro biologists are working day and night,” she said.

To a question about delay in commitment on vaccine provision to 20 percent population by a manufacturer, she said resentment has been conveyed. She said due to refusal of India, Covex supply was also affected. She said cases have increased in third wave but situation in neighbouring country was getting much worse. She said Pakistan is facing the Pandemic with proper strategy. She said Prime Minister Imran Khan gets worried over worsening of lockdowns and he is greatly concerned about loss of employment to the poor. She said if people followed SOPs, the pandemic would be overcome sooner.

Yasmin Rashid said Lahore is witnessing improvement as far as positivity ratio is concerned, and credit goes to the administration. She said there is always improvement on compliance with SOPs. “As per guidelines of the NCOC, the strict implementation of SOPs is being ensured in cities having 8 percent or higher positivity ratio,” she said.

“On 25th April, we had 1,340 patients admitted to Lahore hospitals, and today 1,149 patients are admitted. There has been a slight difference in the number of patients as well. In private hospitals, we had 466 patients admitted and today 399 patients are admitted,” she said, adding, “Currently 81 percent ventilators are being used by patients. The number of ventilators has been increased recently. We had 72 percent occupancy on high flow oxygenated beds and now 42 percent high flow beds are in use. However, we have seen an increase in use of low flow oxygen.”

The minister further shared that on 25th April, 28 patients lost lives due to the pandemic and during last 24 hours, 23 patients lost their lives.

“At Expo Centre 10 ventilators are being added as well. In Gujranwala government hospitals, 100 percent ventilators are in use and we are immediately shifting five more ventilators there and adding more ambulances,” she said.

“We are making arrangements for oxygen concentrators and generators at hospitals and all this is being done on emergency basis. Our Industry is completely supporting us,” she said.

The minister said that in Punjab hospitals, all medicines including Actemra injections are available free of cost and adequate stock of Actemra has been procured.

The minister said restrictions have been placed on all gatherings including processions of Youm-e-Ali. “We are emphasising people to perform Aitkaf at home,” she said.

In the last 24 hours, 1707 people were COVID-19 positive and 50 people have lost their lives in Punjab. The minister said that positivity ratio at Bhakkar is 33 percent, Layyah 31 percent, Multan 25 percent, Toba Tek Singh 24 percent, Faisalabad 22 percent, Gujranwala 20 percent, Pakpattan 19 percent, Lahore 18 percent, Dera Ghazi Khan 18 percent, Sargodha 18 percent, Bahawalnagar 17 percent, Vehari 16 percent, Khanewal 15 percent, Mianwali 15 percent, Rajanpur 14 percent, Khushab 14 percent, Jhang 13 percent, Chakwal 13 percent, Hafizabad 11 percent, and Bahawalpur and Sahiwal 10 percent.