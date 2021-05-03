close
Mon May 03, 2021
May 3, 2021

250 bottles of liquor seized

National

A
APP
May 3, 2021

LAHORE: The Chung police have arrested a drug-peddler and seized 250 bottles of liquor from him. The police conducted a raid and arrested the accused Aslam Masih, who was supplying liquor in different areas of the city. SP Sadar Hafeez-ur-Reman Bugti said that crackdown would continue on those involved in selling liquor.

