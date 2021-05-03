Three seriously hurt in rickshaw taxi crash in Edinburgh

EDINBURGH: A man has been arrested after three people were seriously injured in a rickshaw taxi crash.Police Scotland were called to a report of a collision on the West Approach Road, Edinburgh, at around 10.35pm on Saturday. It involved a motor car and a rickshaw taxi.

Three people – the rider and passengers of the rickshaw – have been taken to the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh with serious injuries.A Police Scotland spokesman said: “A 25-year-old man has been arrested in connection with the incident and enquiries are ongoing to establish the full circumstances. Anyone with information, dash-cam footage or private CCTV footage that could help with enquiries is asked to contact us on 101.”