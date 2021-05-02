Booklet of Iqbal’s poetry in Chinese language launched in Beijing

BEIJING: A booklet containing select verses of Allama Muhammad Iqbal in Chinese language was launched at Pakistan Embassy, Beijing, accoding to a report published by Gwadar Pro on Friday.

This event is part of festivities to mark the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between Pakistan and China. Pakistani Ambassador to China, Moin Ul Haque hailed Iqbal’s philosophical depth, political acumen and artistic brilliance.

He said that Iqbal’s message has a universal appeal and it transcends the narrow limitations of creed and nationality and that his contributions to philosophy and literature are a common heritage of the mankind.

Ambassador Moin expressed the hope that this book would popularize Iqbal in China and deepen cultural linkages between the two countries.