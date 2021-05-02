People are talking about

— the disgraceful example of the health minister of KP hosting an ‘Iftar’ party at a restaurant, proving that big wigs think they are above the law and he is bailed out while persons of a lesser god who disregard SOP’s languish in jail. People say the minister should have been removed to send a message that such behaviour will not be tolerated and it’s not kosher talking about the misdeeds of past regimes if the present one is exempt from action.

— the sorry fact that whenever a decision cannot be reached when there is a meeting of minister/administrators or others in charge having to deal with important issues concerning the welfare of the country, a committee is formed to pass the buck. People say if a bunch of so called ‘responsible’ persons cannot decide, then why the need for a committee -- the banning of the TLP being a case in point. The government should stick by its decision and let the court decide.

-- a speech by the leader of the PDM in which he claimed that, ‘we are not capable of fighting for twenty four hours,’ in essence casting aspersions on the armed forces that they are incapable. People say these kind of statements should be condemned in the strongest terms by everyone as not only do they hurt the sentiments of those who fight valiantly to safeguard the country and have sacrificed many lives, but give the enemy reason to rejoice.

-- the news that the portrait of the Father of the Nation has been re-erected with a safety grill around its perimeter to keep it secure. People say while this is a good step taken by the capital’s civic authority, it would have been even better if his quote of Unity, Faith and Discipline had been put in its proper order and not the order that all governments, excluding the Musharraf regime, do not have the gumption to correct.

— the news that the PPP Chairman took notice of reports of villagers being evicted by employees of a housing society in Karachi and demanded a report saying ongoing work should be immediately stopped. People say while this is a great initiative they hope justice will be done as he himself is a beneficiary of the same housing society, which has paid for the land on the SC’s orders but has passed on the amount to those who have bought plots by increasing development charges.

— the startling revelations made by a former director general FIA that during his tenure, he was told to file a case against a judge by certain persons in the present regime but he refused. People say now that he has captured media attention and is in the limelight, the question arises that why did he not speak up earlier when the reference was registered and is now making even more astonishing statements of victimization of political adversaries by the present regime.

-- the present government’s mantra that all ills facing the country have been caused by the corruption of former regimes and how now it is sounding like a record with the needle stuck in the groove. People say by now the message has been delivered and digested by the public and though our memories are short, it would be a better idea to talk of positive happenings and plans for the future, so that hope and optimism rule the day. — I.H.

Financial crunch reduces number of free food, ration spots this Ramazan

By Khalid Iqbal

Rawalpindi : Long queues like this one are a common sight for people in Pakistan as they usually stand in them to buy sugar, ghee, or ‘atta’ on regular basis, but here the people are standing in an orderly fashion not to buy something but to get free of cost meal served by some philanthropists at Tulsa Road.

Ramazan has been a blessing for such people when philanthropists dole out charity and free food at ‘sehri’ and ‘iftar’, but this year due to financial crunch the number of such spots is limited.

Faizabad, Jamia Masjid Road, Sixth Road, Muslim Town, Dhoke Kala Khan, Bagh Sardaran, Banni Chowk, Pindora, Sarafa Bazaar, Commercial Market, Asghar Mall Road, Iqbal Road, Dhoke Mangtal, Chur, Lalkurti, Adra, Adiala Road and Jhanda Chichi had been the areas where philanthropists distributed ration free of cost during Ramazan. But, this Ramazan needy person continuously visited these areas to get ration but had to turn back empty-handed.

Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) was one of the best ration providers to needy people every year in Ramazan but this Ramazan they did not distribute any ration. The needy people as per routine gathered in front of RCCI office to get the ration but in vain.

RCCI Spokesman Zulfiqar Ahmed told ‘The News’ that this Ramazan they did not provide free ration among needy people. Last time, RCCI provided a 20-kilogram bag of ration to each people but this year we have made no such arrangement,” he added.

All Pakistan Traders Association (Punjab) President Sharjeel Mir said that the Pakistani nation was the best in charity. But, this government has badly damaged even the kitchen budget of a common man in the country, he said. Despite the bad economic conditions, some philanthropists are cooperating with needy people particularly in Ramazan,” he added.

Talking to ‘The News’ needy people belong to different walks of life said that they have been visiting all such spots where in past, they got free ration but this year they did not get anything this Ramazan, they denounced.

Muhammad Irshad, a daily wager said that he was a poor man finding out ration free of cost. He went to different points where ration distributed every year in the holy month of Ramazan but this year I failed to get ration, he said.

Zarina Bibi, a poor lady said that she was visiting RCCI on daily basis to get ration but in vain. Why they are not providing us ration this Ramazan, she said.