Food prices

For many shop owners, Ramazan is the month of making high profits. This year, too, since the beginning of the holy month, there has been a rapid increase in the prices of daily food items. There are around 90 sugar mills in the country. Still, there is a shortage of sugar. People have to stand in long queues to get a bag of one kilogramme of sugar at a reduced rate.

Daily wagers work for long hours and are still unable to afford a day’s meals. On the other hand, the Covid-19 pandemic has made it even harder for people to survive as thousands of them have lost their jobs. People have no idea how they’ll survive these economic challenges.

Nayab Bibi

Karachi