PCB gets Rs20 million in club registration fee

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has received close to Rs20 million in the first phase of club registration as the money collected is non-refundable.

The money will remain in the board’s accounts till the accounts of the provincial associations are opened.

According to details, the PCB has collected a record amount of Rs 19.90 million. All the money has been deposited in two bank accounts of the board. The board received Rs4.32 million from KP, Rs4.1 million from Punjab, Rs2.68 million from Southern Punjab, Rs2.6 million from Balochistan and Rs2.58 million from Northern.