Main suspect in TikTokers murder case sent on police remand

A judicial magistrate on Friday remanded the prime suspect in the quadruple TikTokers murder case after police presented him in the court three months after the murders.

Rehman Ali was arrested on Thursday after a sessions court rejected the pre-arrest bail application moved by him. The court had observed that prima facie, sufficient evidence was available against the suspect.

Four TikTokers, Muskan Sheikh, Amir Khan, Rehan Shah and Saddam Hussain, were killed as unidentified armed men attacked their car near the Anklesaria Hospital in the wee hours of February 1.

Presenting Ali before a District South magistrate, the investigation officer (IO) of the case said police required the suspect’s custody for interrogation and apprehending the absconding suspects.

The court granted the request and sent the suspect on physical remand till May 6 and sought a progress report from the IO on the next hearing. On a previous hearing, the court had approved the bail-after-arrest application by another suspect, Sawera, against a surety of Rs200,000.

She was taken into custody after clues based on the call data record (CDR) and location pointed towards her involvement in the case, DIG South Javed Akbar Riaz had told The News after her arrest.

So far, the motive behind the killings has not been ascertained for lack of evidence. A source privy to the matter said that the issue which led to these killings could be between Sheikh and Ali.

Hussain’s brother Idris Afridi, who is the complainant in the case, also pointed fingers at Ali and other suspects, whose identities have been withheld. He said that he had made this opinion on the basis of evidence police had shared with him.