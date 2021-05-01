49 shops sealed over corona violations

LAHORE:District Administration Lahore continued its operations against violators of corona SOPs and sealed over 49 businesses here on Friday.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz said that a total of 49 shops and stores were sealed and 10 persons were arrested for violating corona SOPs. Assistant Commissioner Raiwind Adnan Rasheed sealed 15 shops in Chungi Amar Sadhu and arrested 03 persons. Assistant Commissioner City Faizan Ahmed sealed 17 shops and stores and 02 restaurants and Assistant Commissioner Cantt Zeeshan Nasrullah Ranjha arrested 15 shops and stores while 07 people were arrested.

DC Lahore Mudassar Riaz passed strict instructions regarding implementing corona SOPs. He also visited various city localities and markets and also distributed masks among the citizens.2,877 FIRs: Lahore Police under “The Punjab Infectious Diseases (Prevention and Control) Act 2020", registered 2,877 FIRs during one month till now for different corona SOPs violations.

Police lodged 1112 FIRs for not maintaining social distance and not following the hours of commercial activities. As many as 1,765 FIRs were registered against persons for not wearing safety masks. Capital City Police Officer Ghulam Mahmood Dogar said joint teams of police, district administration, Pakistan Army and Rangers were monitoring the implementation status of the directions of government regarding corona Standard Oerating Procesures (SOPs).