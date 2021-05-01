Resolution in PA against Metro buses condition

LAHORE:A PML-N MPA tabled a resolution in Punjab Assembly regarding the dilapidated condition of Metro buses.

PML-N MPA Hina Pervaiz Butt submitted the resolution in the assembly secretariat here Friday. She in the resolution pointed out that the condition of the buses was deteriorated and has become pitiable.

“The ACs and windows of several metro buses have been broken and out of order,” she said in the resolution. She said that the Punjab government has not been able to implement the agreement to run new buses on the metro track and despite the tender the company could not bring new buses on track. Hina Pervaiz Butt, in the resolution, demanded that the agreement to bring new buses on track be implemented because it would have been difficult for the citizens to travel in metro buses without AC in the scorching heat.

PML-N: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) Punjab Information Secretary Azma Bukhari has said that those who were destroying the agriculture sector were now bringing Kissan Card after health card. In her statement issued here on Friday, she said that wheat, cotton and sugarcane production in Punjab had reached the lowest level in history.