LHC disposes of plea challenging Javed Latifâ€™s arrest

LAHORE: The Lahore High Court (LHC) on Thursday disposed of a petition challenging the arrest of PML-N MNA Javed Latif, in the light of a report submitted by the inspector general of police (IGP) Punjab.Justice Anwaarul Haq Pannun heard the petition filed by Munawar Latif, brother of Javed Latif. Javed Latif was produced before the court.

A report was submitted on behalf of the IGP at the start of proceedings, wherein it was stated that the Township Police had registered a case against Javed Latif over anti-state remarks and he was arrested as per law in connection with the case. Javed Latif was produced before a judicial magistrate who remanded him in police custody till May 3 for investigations.

At this stage, the petitionerâ€™s counsel submitted that Javed Latif has just recovered from coronavirus and pleaded with the court to allow home-cooked food for him. The court observed Javed Latif is in police custody, therefore, the magistrate should be approached for the purpose.

The petitioner had submitted that Javed Latif is an MNA and was arrested without getting approval from the National Assembly speaker.