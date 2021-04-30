Farrukh sworn in, Dar returns to federal cabinet

Ag Agencies

ISLAMABAD: Farrukh Habib joined the federal cabinet as state minister on information, while Usman Dar returned to his previous role as the Premier’s aide on Thursday, according to a Cabinet Division notification.

Habib took the oath of office as Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting. The oath-taking ceremony was held at the Aiwan-e-Sadr, which was attended by Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry and other parliamentarians.

Habib was elected as a Member of the National Assembly from Faisalabad’s NA-108 constituency in the 2018 elections. Before his new assignment, he was serving as Federal Parliamentary Secretary for Railways.

Afterwards, Habib tweeted that he would use all his abilities to achieve the goal of Naya Pakistan. He said after thanking Allah Almighty, he would like to thank his leader Imran Khan from the bottom of his heart for reposing confidence in a young soldier like him.

Usman Dar has returned to his role as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Youth Affairs in an honorary capacity. He had resigned from his role to lead the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) election campaign in Daska. A third appointment was the re-designation of Dr Waqar Masood, who was previously the Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Revenue. He has now been named as Special Assistant to the Prime Minister on Finance and Revenue, with the status of Minister of State. Masood is an economist.