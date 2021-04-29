Answer questions raised by Bashir Memon, Marriyum asks Shehzad

LAHORE: PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb has asked Shehzad Akbar to answer the questions raised by former FIA DG Bashir Memon.

In a statement issued here on Wednesday, she said enough is enough. The days of Shehzad Akbar putting others into question are over and it is time for him to be answerable to the nation.

He must answer for weaving shallow vengeful conspiracies and abusing national institutions and power. She said Shehzad Akbar was now the culprit in the court of people and must explain his actions.

The former Information minister said Imran Khan and Shehzad Akbar have been caught red-handed and must be held accountable. She said Imran and Shehzad must be tried under Article 6 of the Constitution for treason.