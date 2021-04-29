‘Punjab govt providing relief to people under Ramazan package’

LAHORE: SACM on Information Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan has said the Punjab government is working to provide relief to the people under the Ramazan package while ensuring strict implementation of price control mechanism.

In a statement here Wednesday, Firdous said Chief Minister Usman Buzdar is actively working to monitor the situation of demand and supply of edibles to provide benefits to the masses.

She said the chief minister has directed to contact flour mills associations to stabilise the price of flour. The government has conducted 31,000 raids, registered more than 2,000 cases and Rs50 million fines were also imposed on the violators of the law, she further said. She said FIA’s former DG Bashir Memon is levelling baseless allegations on the government after failure in getting choice positing.

He is trying to spread fake news and disinformation to remain alive in the media and to project himself as innocent. It is a harsh reality that the remnants of the PML-N government are conspiring against the PTI government to spread disillusionment in the people, she added.

Prime Minister Imran Khan is leading the country according to the rules of law and is transforming every department and institution so that the people could reap the fruits of democracy but it is not acceptable to Maryam and her cabal, she further added.