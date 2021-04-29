Islamabad : The Patron in-Chief of Supreme Shia Ulama Board, Quaid e Millat e Jafariya Agha Syed Hamid Ali Shah Moosavi has said that the only way for Muslim Ummah to thwart colonial plans lies in following the sacred characters of holy Prophet (PBUH&HP) and his grandson Imam Hassan e Mujtaba (A.S),says a press release.

Fourteen hundred years ago, when under the garb of Islam, Malookiyat was actually about to crush Islam, Imam Hassan (A.S) blocked the way of Kharijites by adopting a way of peace and agreement. Imam Hassan (A.S) was a symbol of patience and firmness.

He said this while addressing to a programme held to celebrate birth anniversary of Hazrat Imam Hassan e Mujtaba (A.S) which was celebrated on 15th of Ramazan all across the world with religions respect and fervor.

While acting upon the precautionary measures, Ulama and Zakireen addressed the Meelad programmes in which they highlighted the sacred character of Imam Hassan e Mujtaba (A.S).

Through his attitude, attire, values and qualities, Imam Hassan (A.S) became a source of contentment and pleasure for his grandfather the holy Prophet (PBUH&HP). He said that just like his name, Hazrat Imam Hassan (A.S) possessed an handsome personality full of great qualities and considered a reflection of his grandfather holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad Mustafa (PBUH&HP).