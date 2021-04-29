Hospitals halt surgeries over oxygen shortage

Islamabad: Islamabad's all government hospitals have halted the scheduled surgeries to ensure continuous supply of medical oxygen to coronavirus patients.

According to officials, surgical procedures have been halted at the CDA Hospital, National Institute of Rehabilitation Medicine, Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences, Government Services Hospital, and Polyclinic, to handle any oxygen shortages for COVID-19 patients.

The capital's administration said the scheduled surgeries would remain suspended until further notice.

Currently, 151 patients are in PIMS's coronavirus ward, 11 in the emergency, and seven on ventilators.

All ventilators at the Polyclinic have been occupied, while 28 patients are undergoing treatment at its COVID-19 ward.

Meanwhile, 42 patients at the CDA Hospital's coronavirus ward are undergoing treatment while 15 coronavirus patients are being treated at the Federal Government Services Hospital.